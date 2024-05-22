Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere shines in Zhejiang Professional's win over Wuhan Three Towns with two goals and an assist

Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere

Zhejiang Professional's Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere showcased his talent in a remarkable performance during their 3-1 victory over Wuhan Three Towns in the Chinese Super League on Tuesday morning.

Owusu-Sekyere, who was in the starting lineup and played for 86 minutes, made a significant impact by scoring two goals and contributing an assist. Zhejiang Professional dominated the match at the Yellow Dragon Sports Center Stadium.



In the ninth minute, the 24-year-old forward opened the scoring with a left-footed shot from outside the box, finding the top right corner of the net. Leonardo played a crucial role by providing a clever pass for the goal.



Just twelve minutes later, Owusu-Sekyere extended Zhejiang Professional's lead with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, which found the bottom right corner. Once again, Leonardo played a key role by setting up the Ghanaian forward with a precise through ball.

Wuhan Three Towns managed to pull one back in the 23rd minute, as Pedro Henrique scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, finding the bottom right corner. Deng Hanwen provided the assist with a well-placed cross.



However, Zhejiang Professional quickly regained their two-goal advantage in the 51st minute, with Leonardo scoring from the right side of the box into the bottom left corner. This time, Owusu-Sekyere turned provider, setting up the Brazilian forward with a clever pass.



With this performance, Owusu-Sekyere has now scored a total of seven goals and provided two assists in 13 games in the 2024 Chinese Super League.