Decide with your family - Baffour Gyan advises Mohammed Kudus on potential move to Saudi

Baffour Gyan, a former Ghanaian international, has recommended that Mohammed Kudus seek advice from his family regarding reports of a lucrative offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Several sources have indicated that Al-Ittihad is interested in acquiring the Ghanaian star for a substantial sum of $150 million and is willing to provide a weekly salary of $300,000 to the player.



During an interview with Wontumi FM in Kumasi, Baffour Gyan advised the West Ham player to have a discussion with his family before finalizing any decisions regarding the proposed deal.



Baffour Gyan emphasized that although Kudus is a football sensation with widespread admiration in Ghana, his family is directly impacted by his choices, underscoring the importance of involving them in the decision-making process.

"He is a Ghanaian, and we all cherish him, but there are certain decisions that should be made in consultation with your family, and this is one of them. It's a decision that he should make together with his family," he remarked.



Mohammed Kudus has garnered significant interest from various clubs following his impressive performances in the Premier League with West Ham during his debut season. He has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City.



The 23-year-old forward netted a total of 14 goals across all competitions for West Ham.