Decision for Black Stars to camp in South Africa taken by Chris Hughton, not GFA - Henry Asante Twum

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has indicated that the decision for the Black Stars to camp in South Africa was not taken by the association.

Reacting to backlash from the public after the camping decision was announced, Henry Asante Twum said the decision was taken by the head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton.



“It's interesting how this discussion is going. All of a sudden, nobody is thinking about the influence of coaches in these kinds of situations. I want to put on record that the decision to camp in South Africa is the sole decision of the coach. He made a proposal to the FA, and we approved it through the Youth and Sports Ministry.



“The decision to camp in South Africa wasn't taken by Kurt Okraku but the head coach of the team. We have provided the needed support to the technical team since they took office and have always allowed them to work independently, so all the FA did was to grant them approval when they presented their proposal/plan to leadership,” Henry Asante Twum said in group discussion on WhatsApp.

The Black Stars will begin their camping in South Africa on December 31st. The national team will be away for 10 days before traveling to Ivory Coast for the start of the 2023 AFCON.