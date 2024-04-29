Dede Ayew calls for calm amid recent poor Black Stars performances

Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew has made a plea to the Ghanaian public for patience amidst the recent struggles of the national team.

With only one victory in their last 10 matches, including two defeats during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, concerns have been raised regarding the team's performance.



Following this disappointing run, coach Chris Hughton was relieved of his duties, and former Black Stars player Otto Addo has taken over as the new head coach.



Ayew, speaking on "Chasing Gold with Nana Aba," acknowledged the team's poor form and expressed regret for their recent performances.



In his statement, Ayew emphasized the importance of remaining composed during this challenging period.



He recognized that a lot has happened and believes there is not much to say at the moment.



Drawing from his experience as a long-standing member of the team, Ayew stressed the significance of learning from both successes and failures.

While acknowledging the team's recent lackluster results, Ayew apologized for their performance but also highlighted that football has its cycles.



He reflected on Ghana's past successes and emphasized the need for hard work and patience to restore the team's glory.



Ayew expressed confidence in the team's talent and players, stating that it is only a matter of time and a bit of luck for things to turn around.



As he focuses on his current form with Le Havre, Ayew hopes to earn a recall to the national team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.



The Black Stars will face Mali and the Central African Republic in their upcoming matches.