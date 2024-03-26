Dede Ayew is set to return to squad against Uganda after missing Nigeria game

Andre Dede Ayew

Andre Ayew is set to make a comeback in today's international friendly against Uganda, after being absent in the previous game against Nigeria.

In their first friendly match, the Black Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat, with goals from Cyriel Dessers and Ademola Lookman for the Super Eagles, and a consolation goal from Jordan Ayew for Ghana, scored from the penalty spot.



The game was overshadowed by a red card for Jerome Opoku, leaving Ghana with one less player on the field. However, there is positive news for the team as captain Andre Ayew took part in the final training session yesterday, indicating his readiness for the upcoming match.

The friendly encounter against Uganda, taking place in Morocco, is an important part of Ghana's preparations for future assignments. The team aims to bounce back from their recent loss and utilize this opportunity to refine their strategy and teamwork. The return of Andre Ayew could significantly boost the team's morale and performance.



Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, is expected to make tactical adjustments following the team's performance against Nigeria. The focus will be on strengthening the team's defense and creating more scoring opportunities.