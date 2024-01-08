Dede Ayew to start: Ghana's predicted lineup to face Namibia

Andre Ayew

Black Stars skipper Dede Ayew is set to start in Ghana's game against Namibia in an international friendly to close off their preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Head coach Chris Hughton is expected to name a relatively strong lineup to start the game to test the strength of his first team ahead of the tournament.



The game will also help him give some new faces minutes to prove their worth and showcase their abilities and how integral they could be for the Black Stars at the 2023 AFCON.



At the moment, 26 players out of the 27 players announced for the competition are available for the game. Kudus Mohammed, who is reported to be nursing a minor injury, is the only absentee.



The match will come off at Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 20:00 GMT. The team is expected to jet off to Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.



TWI NEWS

Black Stars' expected line-up to face Namibia:



Richard Ofori



Alidu Seidu



Gideon Mensah



Nicholas Opoku

Daniel Amartey



Salis Samed



Elisha Owusu



Ernest Nuamah



Antoine Semenyo

Jordan Ayew



Dede Ayew



EE/NOQ