Liam Delap has scored three of Ipswich Town's five Premier League goals so far this season

Source: BBC

A remarkable individual effort from Liam Delap, who scored twice, secured a draw for Ipswich Town against Aston Villa, who failed to capitalize on the opportunity to equalize points with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

As Ipswich found themselves down 2-1 in the second half, Delap seized the ball just within Villa's half, surged into the penalty area, skillfully maneuvered past Diego Carlos, and struck a low shot past goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

The former Manchester City player had initially given Ipswich an early lead in the eighth minute by converting a cutback from Jack Clarke, but the visiting team, Villa, managed to turn the tide and lead by halftime at Portman Road.



