Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Delap scores twice as Ipswich draw with Aston Villa

Liam Delap Has Scored Three Of Ipswich Town's Five Premier League Goals So Far This Season.png Liam Delap has scored three of Ipswich Town's five Premier League goals so far this season

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

A remarkable individual effort from Liam Delap, who scored twice, secured a draw for Ipswich Town against Aston Villa, who failed to capitalize on the opportunity to equalize points with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

As Ipswich found themselves down 2-1 in the second half, Delap seized the ball just within Villa's half, surged into the penalty area, skillfully maneuvered past Diego Carlos, and struck a low shot past goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

The former Manchester City player had initially given Ipswich an early lead in the eighth minute by converting a cutback from Jack Clarke, but the visiting team, Villa, managed to turn the tide and lead by halftime at Portman Road.

Read full article

Source: BBC