Derek Boateng urges GFA to work on getting better pitches for Black Stars

Derek Boateng, a former midfielder for Ghana, has expressed his disappointment with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as the Black Stars face challenges in securing a venue for their upcoming home match in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently revoked the approval for Baba Yara Sports Stadium, rendering it unsuitable for the match against Sudan.



Boateng holds the GFA accountable, suggesting that their focus on financial matters has hindered proper preparations. He emphasized the need for the association to prioritize the quality of playing fields, stating, "The FA must take action because ensuring good facilities is part of their responsibility. Their primary concern seems to be money."



He further pointed out the disparity between the playing conditions in Europe and those in Ghana, noting that players accustomed to high-quality pitches may struggle to perform on subpar surfaces. "It's unrealistic to expect players like Thomas Partey to transition from a top club environment to a poor pitch in Ghana," he remarked.

Boateng urged the GFA to take football seriously and rectify the situation, lamenting the current predicament where Ghana must scramble for a suitable venue for home games.



In response to the ongoing stadium issue, the National Sports Authority has confirmed that both Cape Coast Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium are prepared to host the match against Sudan in October.