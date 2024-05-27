Derrick Köhn shines as Galatasaray beat Konyaspor on final day to clinch Turkish Super Lig title

Derrick Kohn

German-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn put on an exceptional display to assist Galatasaray in defeating Konyaspor on the last day to secure the Turkish Super Lig title.

The 25-year-old left-back played the entire match as his team secured a 3-1 victory over their opponents at the Medaş Konya Büyükşehir Stadyumu, earning maximum points.



Kohn set up Mauro Icardi for the opening goal in the 29th minute, giving Galatasaray the lead going into halftime.



In the second half, Icardi scored his second goal of the game to double Galatasaray's advantage before Berkan Kutlu sealed the win for the visitors.



Despite a goal from Denmark international Louka Prip for Konyaspor, the match ended 3-1 in favor of Galatasaray.

The Turkish Super Lig title was decided on the final day due to the point difference between Galatasaray and Fenerbache.



Galatasaray were three points ahead of Fenerbache before the last day's matches. However, the victory against Konyaspor confirmed Galatasaray as champions of the 2023/24 league season with 102 points from 38 games.



Kohn joined Galatasaray in February 2024 after departing Hannover 96. He signed a contract that will keep him at the club until 2026.



Throughout the season, he made 12 league appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist.



