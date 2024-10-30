'Dick Dastardly' tactics - Hill criticises Verstappen

Max Verstappen has won the world title in each of the last three seasons

Source: BBC

Max Verstappen of Red Bull has been likened to the Wacky Races antagonist Dick Dastardly by former world champion Damon Hill.

Verstappen received a total penalty of 20 seconds for two distinct incidents with his championship competitor Lando Norris during the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday.

While Verstappen ended the race in sixth position, Norris from McLaren, who labeled Verstappen's driving as "dangerous," secured second place. Hill commented on a Sky Sports podcast, stating, "The area footage is very clear."



Read full article