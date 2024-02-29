Didi Dramani appointed head coach of Black Galaxies

Mas-ud Didi Dramani

Mas-ud Didi Dramani has been appointed as the head coach of Black Galaxies since he took over from Annor Walker in September last year.

It is expected that the former Black Stars assistant coach will build a strong team that can compete for a spot in the next edition of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.



Didi Dramani, who currently works with Right To Dream Academy, has a successful coaching career. He previously led Ghana to win Bronze at the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Azerbaijan. He also won the domestic double (Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup) with Asante Kotoko in 2014.



He served as an assistant coach to Otto Addo, and later Chris Hughton, in qualifying Ghana to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D'Ivoire.

Didi Dramani played for Bolgatanga Soccer Masters, Real Tamale United, and Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs before retiring from his playing career 24 years ago.



The former Asante Kotoko coach will be assisted by Samuel Boadu, a former Medeama SC and Accra Hearts of Oak coach, and Baba Nuhu of Pearl Pia Ladies.



Ghana is aiming to make another appearance at the CHAN tournament after suffering a quarterfinal exit in the last edition in Algeria.