Diego Simone takes blame for woeful Atletico Madrid performance against Real Betis

Atletico Madrid's challenging week concluded with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Real Betis on Sunday evening.

The outcome could have been worse for Los Colchoneros, as the home team struggled with their finishing, allowing only a single goal to decide the match.



Atletico's performance, particularly in the first half at the Benito Villamarin, faced significant criticism. Diego Simeone accepted responsibility for the team's lackluster showing, as reported by MD.



"The start of the game was clearly poor. They scored early, and we couldn't execute our game plan. My match preparation was inadequate. We discussed things at halftime, which led to some improvements and opportunities to equalize, but we fell short," he stated.

"I failed to provide the players with what they needed for this match. Our preparation was flawed, and while the coach has a vision, it ultimately falls on me."



This marks back-to-back defeats for Atletico Madrid, following their loss to Lille earlier in the week. Simeone will need to rally his team as they prepare for the upcoming match.