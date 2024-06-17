'Different story' as Eriksen enjoys 'dream' Euros return

'What a story!' - Eriksen nets special Denmark opener

Source: BBC

Christian Eriksen's presence at Euro 2024 is already an accomplishment, but his ability to score Denmark's first goal after enduring a cardiac arrest 1,100 days ago is truly extraordinary.

Although Slovenia managed to equalize through Erik Janza, it didn't diminish the significance of Eriksen's opener.



As he sprinted towards the Danish supporters in the corner, the spectators in Stuttgart couldn't help but share in his immense joy.

Eriksen's journey back to this stage, after a traumatic and terrifying experience, is nothing short of remarkable.



Now playing for Manchester United, the 32-year-old had to bid farewell to Serie A and his former club Inter Milan after being fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) following his collapse on the field during Denmark's opening match at Euro 2021.



Read full article