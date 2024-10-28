Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Difficult not to take a point – Andre Ayew after Le Havre’s narrow defeat to Stade Rennes

Dede Ayew's Goal Against PSG1 Andre Dede Ayew

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Andre Ayew has voiced his disappointment following Le Havre's loss to Stade Rennes in the French Ligue 1 over the weekend. Ayew, who recently returned to the team, played the full match as Le Havre fell 1-0 on Friday.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live