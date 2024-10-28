Difficult not to take a point – Andre Ayew after Le Havre’s narrow defeat to Stade Rennes

Ghanaian international Andre Ayew has voiced his disappointment following Le Havre's loss to Stade Rennes in the French Ligue 1 over the weekend. Ayew, who recently returned to the team, played the full match as Le Havre fell 1-0 on Friday.

The first half ended in a tense goalless draw, with both sides unable to score at Roazhon Park. Rennes secured the win in the second half when Andres Gomez scored in the 54th minute.



After the match, Ayew took to Instagram to express his feelings, stating, "A top mentality, our supporters.

Difficult not to take a point. Let’s keep going." The 34-year-old midfielder has made two appearances since his return to Le Havre, where he was a key player last season, and he aims for a successful second term with the club.



Ayew re-signed with Le Havre in early October on a one-year deal that extends until summer 2025. Additionally, his teammate Alidu Seidu was substituted in the 78th minute due to an injury.