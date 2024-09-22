'Disaster' to 'winning machine' - is Rodri the best in the world?

Joe Hart meets Manchester City midfielder Rodri

Source: BBC

Rodri of Manchester City has established himself as arguably the most impactful player globally, having suffered just one loss for club or country in the last 18 months.

During this period, the 28-year-old Spanish midfielder has secured numerous titles, including the Champions League, two Premier League championships, the FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the Club World Cup, the Nations League, and Euro 2024.

His next challenge is a match against Arsenal, a key competitor for the title, scheduled for Sunday.



