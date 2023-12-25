Discipline key to West Ham's win over Manchester United - Mohamed Kudus

West Ham United's Mohamed Kudus

West Ham United's Mohamed Kudus has emphasized the importance of discipline in their 2-0 win over Manchester United, following their disappointing loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking to the club website, Kudus acknowledged that Manchester United is a strong team, but stressed the need to bounce back from their previous defeat.



"They are a very good side and we knew it. We had to be very disciplined defensively and then make use of the counter-attacks when we won the ball. We were able to do that and I’m very happy for it to work," he said.



Kudus, who scored his 10th goal in all competitions for West Ham, expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance and highlighted the significance of the win for the fans.

"It was 100% important we bounced back. We learn from the down times and then enjoy the ups. It was a bad game at Liverpool but it was good to get this win, especially in the last game before Christmas for the fans. The best gift I can give is my performance in a win today. It was so important to win and I want to thank all the West Ham fans for their support."



Looking ahead, Kudus hopes to maintain his spot in the starting lineup and help the team secure another victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.