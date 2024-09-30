Division One League: King Faisal begin season on a winning note

King Faisal FC

Source: Ghanasoccernet

King Faisal kicked off the 2024/25 Ghana Division One League with a strong performance, winning against Nzema Kotoko in an away match to earn all three points in their season opener.

The game took place at the AAK Ampain Sports Arena, where the former Premier League team triumphed over Nzema Kotoko FC on Sunday afternoon.

Under the guidance of coach Barnabas Awuni, King Faisal displayed grit and tenacity, achieving a well-deserved 2-1 victory to begin their Division One League journey on a positive note.



