Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Division One League different from Ghana Premier League – Kurt Okraku to Vision FC

GFA Boss, Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The President of the Ghana Football Association emphasized the importance of Vision FC preparing adequately for the challenges they will face in the Ghana Premier League, highlighting the significant differences between the Premier League and the Division One League.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live