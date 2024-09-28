Dixon v Harper: The 'cursed' world title fight finally takes place

Harper and Dixon were moved back to Sheffield and upgraded to the top of the card

Source: BBC

Terri Harper was somewhat hesitantly eating her porridge, which she had mixed with courgette to "increase volume," when the phone rang.

The 27-year-old, who was in the process of cutting weight for her world-title fight against WBO lightweight champion Rhiannon Dixon on September 28, received news that headliner Johnny Fisher had been injured. "Is this fight cursed again?" Harper wondered.

The match was originally scheduled for August at Manchester's Co-op Live arena but had already been postponed due to an injury to main event fighter Jack Catterall.



Read full article