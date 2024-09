Alexander Djiku has praised the resilience of Fenerbahce following their remarkable victory against Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Black Stars defender was given a starting position as his team achieved a convincing 3-0 win at home on Friday.



Unfortunately, Djiku had to leave the match due to a thigh injury in the 61st minute of this highly anticipated encounter.

Fenerbahce took the lead just before halftime, scoring the first goal in the 43rd minute through Dusan Tadic.



Demonstrating exceptional skill, the home side netted two more goals in the second half, ensuring they secured all three points.