Djokovic beats Musetti in 03:07 finish in Paris

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic triumphed in a thrilling five-set match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the French Open, finishing at 03:07 local time in Paris.

The defending champion staged a remarkable comeback after being down two sets to one, ultimately winning 7-5 6-7 (6-8) 2-6 6-3 6-0.

Despite facing a tough challenge from the 30th seed, Djokovic managed to turn the tide in his favour with six consecutive breaks of serve in the final set.



