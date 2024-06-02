Djokovic beats Musetti in 03:07 finish in Paris

Menu ›
Sports
Sun, 2 Jun 2024 Source: Apexnewshub
Novak Djokovic triumphed in a thrilling five-set match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the French Open, finishing at 03:07 local time in Paris.
The defending champion staged a remarkable comeback after being down two sets to one, ultimately winning 7-5 6-7 (6-8) 2-6 6-3 6-0.
Despite facing a tough challenge from the 30th seed, Djokovic managed to turn the tide in his favour with six consecutive breaks of serve in the final set.
Read full article
Source: Apexnewshub