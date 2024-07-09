Djokovic beats Rune - then accuses fans of 'disrespect'

Novak Djokovic

Source: BBC

Novak Djokovic reached his 15th Wimbledon quarter-final by defeating Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3 6-4 6-2, despite a stomach issue.

Djokovic criticized fans on Centre Court for what he perceived as disrespectful booing, disguised as cheers for Rune.



He firmly stated, "I don't accept it," and emphasized his experience and resilience on tour.

Djokovic, aiming for his eighth Wimbledon title and a record 25th Grand Slam, will face Alex de Minaur next. De Minaur secured his quarter-final spot with a 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-3 win against France's Arthur Fils.



Read full article