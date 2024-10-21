Dodgers beat Mets to join Yankees in World Series

Menu ›
Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: BBC
The Los Angeles Dodgers triumphed over the New York Mets with a score of 10-5, securing their place in the World Series alongside the New York Yankees.
In the National League Championship Series, Tommy Edman and Will Smith each contributed two-run home runs, leading to a 4-2 win and marking the Dodgers' fourth World Series appearance in eight years.
Meanwhile, the Yankees clinched their spot in the World Series by defeating their opponents 5-2 in the American League Championship Series, their first appearance since 2009.
