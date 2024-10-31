Dodgers win World Series after thrilling comeback

The Dodgers set a record for the biggest comeback in a World Series-clinching game

Source: BBC

The Los Angeles Dodgers secured the 2024 World Series title by overcoming a 5-0 deficit to defeat the New York Yankees 7-6 at Yankee Stadium, clinching the series 4-1.

The game took a dramatic turn midway through when the Dodgers capitalized on fielding mistakes by the Yankees in the fifth inning, allowing them to tie the game.



"We capitalized on every error they made during that inning and managed to score five runs," stated left fielder Teoscar Hernandez.

"Our bullpen and pitching staff kept us in the game. This is a dream come true."



Read full article