Dominant Dubois knocks out Joshua in epic Wembley clash

Anthony Joshua was stopped for just the second time in his career

Source: BBC

Daniel Dubois shocked the boxing world by knocking out Anthony Joshua in the fifth round at Wembley, in front of 96,000 fans.

Dubois, 27, dropped the 34-year-old Joshua multiple times, securing the biggest win of his career and retaining the IBF heavyweight title.



Joshua’s hopes of becoming a three-time champion were shattered, though he hinted at a possible rematch.

Dubois, ecstatic after the victory, declared it his redemption story.



With heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk watching ringside, Dubois’ victory marked a new chapter in the division.



