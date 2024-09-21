Sports

Dominant Dubois knocks out Joshua in epic Wembley clash

Anthony Joshua was stopped for just the second time in his career

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Daniel Dubois shocked the boxing world by knocking out Anthony Joshua in the fifth round at Wembley, in front of 96,000 fans.

Dubois, 27, dropped the 34-year-old Joshua multiple times, securing the biggest win of his career and retaining the IBF heavyweight title.

Joshua’s hopes of becoming a three-time champion were shattered, though he hinted at a possible rematch.

Dubois, ecstatic after the victory, declared it his redemption story.

With heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk watching ringside, Dubois’ victory marked a new chapter in the division.

Source: BBC