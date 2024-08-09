Dominic Amponsah completes transfer to FC Dila Gori from Accra Lions

Dominic Amponsah, an attacker for Accra Lions, has successfully transferred to the Georgian club FC Dila Gori.

The 18-year-old forward made the switch to the Erovnuli Liga team during the summer transfer window, marking his inaugural entry into European football.



This transfer follows a remarkable season with Accra Lions, where his significant contributions were instrumental in the team achieving a second-place finish in the Ghana Premier League.



His outstanding performances attracted the attention of FC Dila Gori, who officially announced the signing on their platform.

"The 18-year-old Ghanaian central striker Dominic Amponsah will be representing our club. He has joined us from Accra Lions," the club stated, conveying their excitement regarding this new addition.



Recognized for his versatility and technical prowess, Amponsah is anticipated to have an immediate influence. He has proven effective in both central and second striker roles, netting nine goals and providing two assists in 43 matches for Accra Lions.



Amponsah's transfer to FC Dila Gori comes in the wake of Emmanuel Dzigbah's recent departure from Accra Lions to Serbian club FK Čukarički.