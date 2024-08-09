Sports

Dominic Amponsah completes transfer to FC Dila Gori from Accra Lions

Dominic Amponsah21 Dominic Amponsah

Fri, 9 Aug 2024

Dominic Amponsah, an attacker for Accra Lions, has successfully transferred to the Georgian club FC Dila Gori.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live