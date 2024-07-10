Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Don’t build teams around one player – John Paintsil to GPL clubs

Untitled John Painstil Mom.png Joseph Paintsil

Wed, 10 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Paintsil, the assistant coach of the Black Stars, has recommended that Ghana Premier League clubs avoid constructing their teams around a single player.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live