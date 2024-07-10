Don’t build teams around one player – John Paintsil to GPL clubs

John Paintsil, the assistant coach of the Black Stars, has recommended that Ghana Premier League clubs avoid constructing their teams around a single player.

He argues that if a player departs, it will not significantly impact the team's core, especially since local league players are frequently signing with foreign clubs.



This trend has been evident with recent signings like Emmanuel Keyekeh, Richmond Lamptey, and Steven Mukwala joining clubs in Rwanda and Tanzania.



Paintsil emphasized the business aspect of football, stating that if a young player has the opportunity to move abroad, it should be encouraged.

He stressed the importance of having a large squad to conduct successful business transactions, highlighting that even a 16-year-old player could be bought by a European team for a long-term contract.



Paintsil emphasized the need for club owners to see a return on their investment, hence the necessity of not relying on one or two players when building a team structure.