Dortmund sends best wishes to Otto Addo, Black Stars assistant coaches after accident

Otto Addo

Source: Footballghana

The German football club Borussia Dortmund has conveyed a message of goodwill to Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, following his recent accident in Ghana.

On Sunday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced to the public that several members of the Black Stars' technical staff, including Coach Otto Addo, were involved in a road incident while returning from Tarkwa.



The team was engaged in an official duty, attending the Champion of Champions match between FC Samartex 1996 and Nsoatreman FC.

The vehicle transporting Head Coach Otto Addo, Assistant Coach John Paintsil, and Goalkeeper Trainer Fatawu Dauda, a Land Cruiser with the registration number GR 6521-21, narrowly avoided a head-on collision with a pickup truck that had swerved into its lane, resulting in some damage to the vehicle.