Dr Bawumia cuts sod for construction of Gambaga Sports Complex

Dr Bawumia initiates the construction of a modern sports complex in Gambaga

There was a surge of enthusiasm in Gambaga, located in the North East Region, as Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, initiated the construction of a modern sports complex earlier today.

The primary goal of this project is to provide state-of-the-art sports facilities for the youth of Gambaga and its surrounding areas, while also serving as a social hub for the entire community.



During the groundbreaking ceremony, attended by numerous enthusiastic youth, Dr. Bawumia expressed that the completion of the Gambaga Sports Complex will enable the youth to exhibit their sporting talents and provide teams with a quality playing field.



A few months back, Dr. Bawumia inaugurated the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nelerigu, a project he personally spearheaded for the benefit of the community and its environs.

The project contractor, Wembley Sports, has committed to finishing the construction within five months, with funding provided by Ghana Gas.



Facilities at the complex will include a 1000-seater stand, a VIP section, team and spectator washrooms, changing rooms, office spaces, and more.