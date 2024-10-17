Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe backs Otto Addo to be retained as Black Stars head coach amid struggles

Otto Addo 9764639 Otto Addo

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has publicly expressed his support for retaining Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars despite the team's recent struggles.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live