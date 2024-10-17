Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe backs Otto Addo to be retained as Black Stars head coach amid struggles

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has publicly expressed his support for retaining Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars despite the team's recent struggles.

He believes that changing coaches frequently is not a sustainable solution to Ghana’s football challenges and emphasizes the need for continuity and long-term planning.

Nyaho-Tamakloe has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to give Addo more time to turn the team’s fortunes around, suggesting that dismissing him amid current setbacks may not yield the desired results.