Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-final

Source: BBC

British tennis player Jack Draper, currently ranked number one in the UK, has withdrawn from the Japan Open due to an injury sustained during the quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old athlete lost the opening set 7-5 and was behind 2-1 in the second set against Ugo Humbert of France in Tokyo.



Draper, who is ranked 20th in the world, requested a medical timeout early in the second set to address an issue with his abdominal region.

Despite his efforts to resume play, he ultimately decided to retire from the match.



