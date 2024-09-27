Draper through to Japan Open quarter-finals

Jack Draper is ranked 20th in the world

Source: BBC

British player Jack Draper advanced to the quarter-finals of the Japan Open after defeating second seed Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.

The unseeded 22-year-old, who recently made it to the semi-finals of the US Open, completed the match in 84 minutes, winning 6-2, 6-4 in Tokyo.



Draper converted two out of seven break points and successfully defended three of his own.

This win marks the world number 20's third victory over a top-10 player in 2024, setting a personal record for the season.



