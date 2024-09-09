Draw against Vision FC is a good start to the season – Berekum Chelsea captain Zakaria Fuseini

Berekum Chelsea and Vision FC players

Source: footballghana

Berekum Chelsea's captain, Zakaria Fuseini, believes that the team's draw with Vision FC marks a positive beginning to the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The ex-Ghana U23 defender participated in the match on Saturday, September 7, 2024, where his team faced the league newcomers and ended the game in a scoreless tie at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

The first half was tightly contested, with both sides effectively neutralizing each other's offensive threats.



Read full article