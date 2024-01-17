Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito appointed coach of Ghana's U-15 national team

Abdul Karim Zito

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of Abdul Karim Zito as the head coach of the national U-15 male team, a move aimed at further strengthening the country's talent development efforts.

Zito, renowned for leading Ghana to victory in the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, brings a wealth of experience to the role.



Abdul Karim Zito, a former player for GIHOC Stars, Juantex FC, Asante Kotoko, and Kumapim Stars during his illustrious playing career spanning two and a half decades, is widely regarded as one of Ghana's best talent developers.



Having previously coached teams including Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, Feyenoord Academy (WAFA), King Faisal, and Kwaebibirem FC, Zito's coaching pedigree aligns with the vision of nurturing young talents for Ghana's football future.

The tactician will be supported by former Ghana winger Yaw Preko and FIFA U-17 World Cup winner Awudu Issaka. Yaw Preko, with a wealth of experience from his playing days in Turkey, Belgium, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, and Vietnam, has had coaching stints with clubs like Accra Hearts of Oak, Accra Great Olympics, and Medeama SC.



Meanwhile, Awudu Issaka, a former Anderlecht player, currently operates an academy in Accra, bringing his expertise to complement the coaching team.



The trio has already commenced their duties at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram, focusing on the development of a strong U-15 national team that will serve as a feeder side for the Black Starlets.