Dreams FC coach Karim Zito SLAMS goalkeeper Gidios Aseako's 'Onana-style' of play in 2-2 draw with Heart of Lions

Zito shared his disappointment with his team's performance in their 2-2 draw against Heart of Lions

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito voiced his dissatisfaction with his team's display in the 2-2 draw against Heart of Lions during the third matchday of the Ghana Premier League, particularly criticizing goalkeeper Gidios Aseako.

The experienced coach expressed frustration over his players not adhering to his tactical directives, highlighting Aseako's effort to replicate the ball-playing style of Manchester United's Andre Onana.

Zito pointed out that the deviation from his game plan, especially by the goalkeeper, resulted in avoidable risks.



