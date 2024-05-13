Dreams FC crash out of MTN FA Cup after extra time heartbreak vs. Bofoakwa Tano

Defending champions Dreams FC is out of the MTN FA Cup tournament after losing to Bofoakwa

Dreams FC, the defending champions, experienced a surprising elimination from the MTN FA Cup when they were defeated 2-1 by Bofoakwa Tano in a thrilling semi-final match.



Despite being the favourites, Dreams faced strong opposition from determined visitors.



Bofoakwa took the lead in the second half with a well-executed finish by forward Dacosta Aboagye.



Dreams responded bravely and equalized from a penalty kick expertly converted by Emmanuel Agyei.



After a tense 90 minutes without a resolution, an exhilarating extra time session was required.

Early in the extended period, defender Bright Boakye Kyereh scored, giving Bofoakwa a narrow advantage.



Bofoakwa held firm against a determined onslaught from Dreams, protecting their precious lead until the final whistle.



Their remarkable victory secured their place in the grand finale against the emerging force Nsoatreman, who had previously eliminated Legon Cities.



Interestingly, Bofoakwa, who are battling relegation, now have the opportunity to win a trophy, offering an exciting chance for African competition if they emerge victorious in the upcoming final.