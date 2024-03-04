Dreams FC make history: First Ghanaian side in 20 years to reach Confederation Cup knockout stage

Dreams FC players appreciating the support of their supporters after the game

Source: 3news

In a historic feat, Dreams FC have emerged as the first Ghanaian team to advance to the knockout phase of the CAF Confederation Cup in 20 years.

The Ghana FA Cup champions secured their quarter-final spot despite a 2-1 defeat to Rivers United in Nigeria, thanks to a dramatic turn of events in the group stage.



Dreams FC entered the match as group leaders with 12 points and a chance to make history. Their hopes were momentarily dashed when Rivers United secured a late goal, putting Dreams FC’s progression in jeopardy. However, fate smiled upon them as a 1-1 draw between Academia and Club Africain in Tunisia sealed their spot in the next round.



The hero of the hour was teenage sensation Abdul Aziz Issah, who scored a crucial goal in the 40th minute, giving Dreams FC a 1-0 lead. Despite Rivers United’s late push for an equaliser, Dreams FC’s resilient defense held firm until the hosts’ stoppage-time winner.



Dreams FC’s journey to the quarter-finals marks a significant milestone for the Ghanaian FA Cup champions, competing in their inaugural appearance in the continental tournament.



Since 2004, several Ghanaian clubs attempted to progress from the group stage, but Dreams FC is the first to break the barrier.

Notably, traditional powerhouses like Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak were the last Ghanaian teams to achieve this feat in 2004, with Hearts of Oak eventually clinching the tournament by beating the Porcupines in the final.



Since 2004, numerous clubs have aspired to progress from the group stage in continental competitions but fell short of their goals. In 2016, Medeama SC came close to achieving this feat but ultimately failed, securing the third spot in Group A behind TP Mazambe and MO Bejaia.



In 2019, Kotoko faced a similar fate, exiting the group stage despite a commendable effort. They narrowly missed advancement, finishing with seven points, four behind Al Hilal Omdurman and two behind Nkana in Group C. Despite having multiple opportunities to surpass the group stage, Kotoko was unable to capitalize on those chances.



Remarkably, Dreams FC’s noteworthy accomplishment has occurred within a mere 15 years since its establishment in 2009, underscoring its rapid ascent in Ghanaian football. Their remarkable journey to the CAF Confederation Cup knockout stage serves as a testament to the club’s swift and impressive progress since its inception.



Under the guidance of Coach Karim Zito, The Still Believe lads have exceeded expectations. Having clinched the Ghana FA Cup title last season, the team’s meticulous preparations bore fruit, securing victories in the preliminary rounds against Milo FC from Guinea and Kallon FC from Sierra Leone.

As they prepare to face formidable opponents in the knockout stage, they carry the pride and support of Ghanaian football enthusiasts. Their remarkable journey has reignited hopes and aspirations for success at the continental level, joining the ranks of historic clubs like Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.



Ghanaian football fans eagerly anticipate more milestones in Dreams FC’s incredible journey through the CAF Confederation Cup.



