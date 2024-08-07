Dreams FC move home venue to Tuba ahead of new season

This move is part of their efforts to meet the Club Licensing requirements

Dreams FC will play their home matches at the Tuba Astroturf in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season, leaving the Dawu Theatre of Dreams after nine years.

This move is part of their efforts to meet the Club Licensing requirements.



The club's management is committed to ensuring that the Tuba Astroturf meets Premier League standards.

Known for their vibrant presence in the Ghanaian league and strong performance in the CAF Confederation Cup, Dreams FC hopes the new venue will bring them good fortune as they aim for their first-ever Premier League title.



The 2024/25 season kicks off on September 6, 2024, with Dreams FC hosting FC Samartex 1996.



