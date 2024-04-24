Dreams FC opens semi-final clash against Zamalek at Baba Yara to public for free

Dreams FC secured a draw agaisnt Zamalek in the first leg in Egypt

Dreams FC, the reigning MTN FA Cup champions, have made a decision to allow free access to their second leg semifinal match against Egyptian giants Zamalek, as they aim for their debut appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup final.

The crucial encounter, scheduled for Sunday, April 28, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, presents an opportunity for Dreams FC to secure a spot in the finals after securing a commendable scoreless draw in the first leg held in Cairo, Egypt.



In a statement released by the club's management, they announced free entry for fans at the popular stand and center line, while tickets for the VIP and VVIP stands will be available at GHC20 and GHC50, respectively.



"We therefore urge all football enthusiasts in Ghana to gather in large numbers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to support the team as they strive to achieve a historic qualification for the grand finale of the continental competition," the statement read.



The club also indicated that further measures to ensure the successful hosting of the game will be announced soon.

The highly anticipated clash is set to kick off at 16:00 GMT.



