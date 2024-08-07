Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Dreams FC prepares for next season without poster boy Abdul Aziz Issah as player's departure is confirmed

Abdul Aziz Issah Abdul Aziz Issah

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams Football Club will not have their star player, Abdul Aziz Issah, for the 2024/25 football season. Head coach Abdul Karim Zito has revealed that he is making preparations for the upcoming season without the talented teenager.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live