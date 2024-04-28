Dreams FC's CAF Confederation Cup journey ends with defeat to Zamalek SC

Dreams FC were defeated in Kumasi

Dreams Football Club's hopes of progressing in the CAF Confederation Cup were dashed on Sunday as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Egyptian side, Zamalek SC in the second leg of their semifinal tie at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Zamalek's victory came after a goalless draw in Cairo, effectively halting Dreams FC's journey in the competition.



The match got off to a rocky start for Dreams FC as an unfortunate mistake led to Hamza Mathlouthi scoring the opening goal for Zamalek in the 12th minute from a set piece.



Fifteen minutes later, Samson Akinyoola doubled Zamalek's lead, putting additional pressure on the home side.



Despite creating several promising chances, Dreams FC failed to capitalize on their opportunities, and Zamalek went into halftime with a comfortable lead.

Hoping for a better showing in the second half, Karim Zito's side came out with determination.



However, their efforts were fruitless as Mostafa Shalaby found the back of the net in the 60th minute, extending Zamalek's lead to three goals.



Despite making a late push to score a consolation goal in front of their supporters, Dreams FC could not break through Zamalek's defense.



With this defeat, Dreams FC's impressive run in the CAF Confederation Cup came to an end, and Zamalek advanced to the final.