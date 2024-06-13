Dreams FC secure historic 8-1 victory over Real Tamale United

Dreams FC secured their biggest victory in the Ghana Premier League with an 8-1 win over Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

This remarkable result stands as the largest scoreline of the season, showcasing Dreams FC's dominance in the match.



RTU's struggles, compounded by off-field issues, allowed Dreams FC to take control early on and maintain their lead throughout the game.

Agyenim Boateng Mensah's three goals, along with contributions from other players like Lord Adabo and Benjamin Bature, ensured Dreams FC's resounding victory.