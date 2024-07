Dreams Football Club, a team in the Ghana Premier League, has officially announced the addition of Alhassan Napari Ziblim to their roster.

The club made this announcement in a statement released on Tuesday, July 9th.



Alhassan Napari Ziblim has signed a three-year contract with Dreams FC.

The club expressed their excitement about the signing, stating that the defensive midfielder has joined them from African Kings Football Club.



Napari Ziblim has committed to a four-year contract with Dreams FC and will be participating in the upcoming pre-season with his new teammates.