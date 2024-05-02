Dreams FC star Aziz Issah attracts interest from Zamalek and Al Ahly FC

Aziz Issah

Egyptian giants Zamalek and Al Ahly FC are locked in a fierce battle to secure the signature of Dreams FC's rising star, Aziz Issah.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has garnered attention for his exceptional performances in the CAF Confederation Cup, where he played a key role in Dreams FC's semi-final run, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 12 games.



Issah's impressive displays have not gone unnoticed, with both Zamalek and Al Ahly keen to add him to their squads.



The two clubs, known for their dominance in Egyptian football and on the continental stage, see Issah as a valuable asset who could strengthen their teams.



Zamalek may have an advantage in the race for Issah's signature, as they recently faced Dreams FC in the Confederation Cup.

Reports suggest that Zamalek officials took the opportunity to engage directly with Issah, potentially giving them an edge in negotiations.



As Issah weighs his options amid the growing interest, he faces a crucial decision that could shape the course of his career. The prospect of joining one of Africa's most prestigious clubs is a tantalizing one for the young midfielder, who is now at a pivotal moment in his footballing journey.



With the battle between Zamalek and Al Ahly heating up, football fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this saga, which is set to have significant implications for both clubs and the future of Aziz Issah.