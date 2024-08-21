Dreams FC strengthens squad with the signing of midfielder Kelvin Ahiable

Dreams FC Enhances Roster with Acquisition of Midfielder Kelvin Ahiable

Ghana Premier League team Dreams Football Club has strengthened its roster by signing defensive midfielder Kelvin Ahiable.



Following a difficult previous season in which the club narrowly escaped relegation, Dreams FC is taking proactive steps to enhance its squad for the forthcoming season.



In their most recent transfer update, Dreams FC officially confirmed the acquisition of Kelvin Ahiable from Home Stars FC via a post on X. The promising midfielder has signed a long-term contract with the club, which will extend until 2028.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Kelvin Ahiable from Home Stars FC. The defensive midfielder has committed to a contract that will last until 2028. Kelvin previously played for Home Stars FC in the Division One ZONE 3 league, where he made 25 appearances,” the club remarked in its announcement.



Reports suggest that Dreams FC is not finished with its transfer activities and is expected to secure additional players before the Ghanaian registration window closes on Sunday, August 25.