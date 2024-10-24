Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Drop Thomas Partey against Liverpool - Arsenal legend Ian Wright urges Mikel Arteta

Thomas Partey TP 5 Thomas Partey

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has advised coach Mikel Arteta to field young talent Ethan Nwaneri instead of Thomas Partey in the upcoming match against Liverpool. With Martin Odegaard unavailable, Wright believes Nwaneri could be crucial in helping the Gunners regain control of the game.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live