Drop Thomas Partey against Liverpool - Arsenal legend Ian Wright urges Mikel Arteta

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has advised coach Mikel Arteta to field young talent Ethan Nwaneri instead of Thomas Partey in the upcoming match against Liverpool. With Martin Odegaard unavailable, Wright believes Nwaneri could be crucial in helping the Gunners regain control of the game.

Reflecting on Arsenal's recent loss to Bournemouth, Wright recommended a midfield setup featuring Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, and Nwaneri, suggesting that Partey should be benched.



He expressed his thoughts on the Stick to Football podcast, stating, “In the match against Bournemouth, we lacked a player who could create opportunities in the midfield. I would have opted for Nwaneri to bring a fresh dynamic, alongside Merino and Rice.”

Despite Partey's importance to the team and his strong performance in the Champions League against FC Shakhtar Donetsk, he has made 11 appearances this season, contributing one goal.