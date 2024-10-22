Drop all players who are unwilling to play, die for the nation – Coach Frimpong Manso urges Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Frimpong Manso, has expressed a strong opinion about the future of the Black Stars, advising head coach Otto Addo to exclude any players who do not demonstrate complete commitment to the national team.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Coach Frimpong Manso highlighted the importance of player dedication, particularly as the team faces the difficulties of the AFCON Qualifiers.

“With this squad (in AFCON QUALIFIERS), we should have qualified effortlessly without needing any mathematical assessments.”



Read full article