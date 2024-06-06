Menu ›
Dutch Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey reveals dream transfer destinations: Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Tottenham
Thu, 6 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana
Ajax forward Brian Brobbey has expressed his desire to join prestigious clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Real Madrid.
The 22-year-old striker, who had an impressive record of 22 goals in 43 appearances last season, aims to make a move to one of Europe's elite teams.
Despite Ajax's fifth-place finish in the Eredivisie, Brobbey's performances have attracted the interest of various top-flight clubs.
After a brief stint with RB Leipzig, the talented player returned to Ajax, where he was nurtured through their renowned academy.
