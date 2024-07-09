Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Dutch-born Ghanaian Tyrese Asante joins Maccabi Tel Aviv on three-year deal

Tyrese Asante Tyrese Asante

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Tyrese Asante, a Ghanaian defender born in the Netherlands, has finalized a transfer to Maccabi Tel Aviv, a prominent team in Israel.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live