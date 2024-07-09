Dutch-born Ghanaian Tyrese Asante joins Maccabi Tel Aviv on three-year deal

Tyrese Asante, a Ghanaian defender born in the Netherlands, has finalized a transfer to Maccabi Tel Aviv, a prominent team in Israel.

He has signed a three-year contract with the option to extend for an additional season after completing his medical examination.



Asante is anticipated to play a significant role for Maccabi Tel Aviv in the upcoming football season.



He expressed his excitement about joining the club and is eager to contribute to their success.

Asante has previously played for ADO Den Haag, making 32 appearances last season and a total of 98 in all competitions since joining the club in July 2021.



He began his football career at the Youth Academies of Feyenoord and Sparta Rotterdam before moving to HV and CV Quick, where he made his senior league debut at the age of 18.