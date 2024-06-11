Sports

Dutch call up Maatsen as De Jong & Koopmeiners out

Frenkie De Jong Played In Both The 2022 World Cup And 2020 European Championship For The Netherlands Frenkie de Jong played in both Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup for the Netherlands

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong will miss the European Championship due to injury.

De Jong, 27, sustained an ankle injury in March and only played three times for his club since then.

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, 26, was also ruled out after getting injured in the warm-up before the Netherlands' friendly win against Iceland. Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen, 22, has been called up to the Dutch squad as a replacement.

Source: BBC